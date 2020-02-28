Super Tuesday Information

Voters in Alabama and Tennessee voted on March 3, 2020 in the Primary Election. We joined voters in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia which all held their presidential primaries on that date.

WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’re taking action to make sure you’re an informed voter. Scroll through our page to find

U.S. Senate Race

WHNT News 19’s Lauren Harksen sat down with the three top-polling candidates vying for the republican nomination for the U.S. Senate; Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.

The candidate who wins the Republican monimation will run against Sen. Doug Jones in the General Election. Lauren asked each candidate the same list of questions.

The candidates are listed in alphabetical order below.

Note: Be sure to check out each story. Not only did Lauren ask the candidates serious questions, but also a rapid-fire series of “This or That” questions. Be sure to scroll down in the story to hear their answers!

Bradley Byrne Congressman Bradley Byrne says he has nothing against Doug Jones, but doesn’t think he’s voting the way Alabamians want him to vote.

Jeff Sessions Jeff Sessions believes his experience in the U.S. Senate makes him the best person for the seat.

Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville says being a fresh face in politics is something voters like, and the “other guys” are career politicians.

Amendment 1

Voters across the state of Alabama will all have an amendment on their ballot that relates to the state school board. The amendment reads in full:

Proposing and amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to change the name of the State Board of Education to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education; to provide for the appointment of the members of the commission by the Governor, subject to Confirmation by the Senate; to the Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education; to provide for the appointment of the secretary by the commission, subject to confirmation by the senate; and to authorize the Governor to appoint a team of local educators and other officials to advise the commission on matters relating to the functioning and duties of the State Department of Education. (Proposed by act 2019-345)

Amendment 1 Coverage by WHNT News 19

Marshall County Jail Food Funds

Marshall County Voters will have an additional amendment on their ballot. Sheriff Phil Sims says Marshall County’s Amendment One is a way to permanently fix the jail food money in Marshall County. Sims says it will ensure the sheriff can never profit personally from the fund again. It would also allow any excess funds to be used for the sheriff’s office.