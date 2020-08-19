WHNT News 19’s “Tools For Teachers” program

We are excited to bring back Tools For Teachers for the 2020-21 school year…even though things may look a little different this year! This segment airs Wednesdays on WHNT News 19 This Morning, at 6:00 a.m. Send us your nomination for a teacher, aide or coach. Please read the following information and then you’ll see the nomination form at the bottom of this page.

See the weekly winners from this and previous school years.

The Purpose of Tools for Teachers:

The Tools for Teachers project is intended to recognize individual educators who rise above and beyond. We’re looking for more than an outstanding job on a specific project. We want to recognize the kind of sustained teaching that inspires curiosity in students and inspires colleagues and parents.

Who should you nominate?

Classroom teachers (pre-school through grade 12 for public and private schools) in any discipline may be nominated. Educators in higher learning or in staff positions (principals, etc.) are ineligible. The nominee must teach in one of the following counties: Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall or Morgan counties in Alabama or Lincoln County in Tennessee. Click here to read the rules.

We are looking for nominees who exhibit the following characteristics:

Makes learning interesting and thought-provoking

Faces challenges with ingenuity and enthusiasm

Inspires others (coworkers, parents, students) to excel and grow

How do you nominate a teacher?

Please fully complete the form below. In the Nomination Form, please explain in your own words (500 or less), why this person is deserving of a Tools for Teachers recognition and reward. All winning nominees must be approved by the school’s principal and be a teacher in WHNT’s DMA (this stands for Designated Market Area – meaning our coverage area, the counties listed above.) Only one teacher per school per year will be selected. Nominations will be kept on file, so if the nominee is not selected at first, he or she may still be selected at a later time.

How is the selected teacher honored?

Every week, a different recipient will receive $319 to be used in the classroom. The teacher will also be featured in a news story that airs on WHNT NEWS 19 This Morning on Wednesdays at 6 a.m.