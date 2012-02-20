WHNT News 19 Apps

LiveAlert 19

LiveAlert 19 features live streaming newscasts, current conditions, daily and hourly forecasts for any U.S. location you plug in. The upgraded interactive radar is clearer and easier to use, and the future radar allows you to scroll along the timeline to see how rain, storms or winter weather will impact your location over the next hour or within the next 24 hours. Get storm and lighting alerts based on locations you enter or turn on alerts using your current location. Also, watch the latest video forecast from the WHNT News 19 Meteorologists and check their latest Weather Authority blog posts! Download the app for iOS or Android.