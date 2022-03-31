Wednesday’s Storms Recap: Strong Winds Leave Behind Damage

Wednesday night’s storms brought damaging winds to our area. Measured wind gusts on Wednesday topped out in the 50 mph range. This caused numerous trees and powerlines to come down across the area. There was one report outside of Petersville, in Lauderdale County of a roof blown off a church and damage done to a home.

Another report from Lauderdale County stated that one person was injured when a tree fell on a home outside of Rogersville.

The National Weather Service office in Huntsville is surveying an area of damage in Lauderdale county this morning. Further details on this particular storm damage survey should be available later today.

There were a total of 199 storm reports yesterday. Of those, there were 174 wind reports, 24 tornado reports, and one hail report.