YOUR PHOTOS: Shelf Cloud signals heavy rain, gusty winds during Thursday’s storms

A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through North Alabama and South Tennessee on Thursday, but the main impact from these storms was the wind!

Top observed wind gusts across the region show these winds were below severe thunderstorm limits (58+ mph), but they still packed a mighty punch!

48 MPH in Decatur

47 MPH in Muscle Shoals

45 MPH in Fayetteville

45 MPH in Rainsvile

43 MPH in Central (Lauderdale Co.)

41 MPH at Huntsville International

40 MPH on Monte Sano

The winds caused a structural fire in Muscle Shoals, and as many as 12,000-15,000 customers were without power throughout the region at one point Thursday night.

The storms signaled their arrival via a shelf cloud that swept through with the wind and signaled the arrival of the heavy rain.

Shelf clouds occur when the leading edge of rain-cooled air shoves warm, humid air higher into the sky. Occasionally, wall clouds (precursors to tornadoes) can be found within a shelf cloud, but for the most part, shelf clouds indicate the possibility of gusty winds as well as very heavy rain.

