YOUR PHOTOS: Early Sunday snowfall across North Alabama, south Tennessee

A quick-moving cold front brought rain and even snow showers to the Tennessee Valley. While some sleet and graupel were reported Saturday evening, the majority of the frozen precipitation fell late Saturday night through the overnight hours Sunday.

By sunrise Sunday, many areas across North Alabama and south Tennessee woke up to a dusting of snow on the ground, vehicles, and patio areas. The greatest amount of snow was reported in the Sewanee area of Franklin County, Tennessee — as much as 1 inch of snow fell there between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Snowfall over Franklin County, Tennessee. Photo: Debbie Patterson

Since December 1, Huntsville has experienced 6 snow days since December 1.

However, the majority of the snow days only featured a “trace” of snowfall. The greatest amount of snow so far this season fell on January 11, 2021 when Huntsville International Airport picked up 0.3 inches of snow.

Overall, in an average winter, the Huntsville area would experience two snow days with average seasonal snowfall around 2.4 inches.

Below are your snowfall pictures from the morning of Sunday, February 7.

Photo: Ben Smith, WHNT

Photo: Janice Michaels – Flat Rock

Photo: Debbie Patterson – Franklin County

Photo: Larry Cunningham – Cashpoint

Photo: Collin Landry – Monte Sano

Photo: Collin Landry – Monte Sano

Photo: Faith Plunkett – Monte Sano