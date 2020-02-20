Wintry Mix Possible Through Thursday Morning – Limited Impacts

As of 3:30am, temperatures are safely in the 40s. Light rain slowly takes over the Tennessee Valley through the morning commute. At the same time, colder air moves in from the north increasing our chances of getting a wintry mix if not a change over to all snow for some locations. Here is a look at the futurecast for 8am Thursday morning.

Morning Futurecast – Most Rain – Some Mix – Possible Snow

Higher Elevations Have A Greater Chance of Mix/Snow

Colder air moves into southern middle Tennessee and north Alabama by then. Air temperatures will likely be in middle to upper 30s at the surface. It will be cold enough aloft to produce a wintry mix for the higher elevations of Sand and Lookout Mountains. Everyone in Tennessee has a chance of rain/snow if not all snow later this morning. With surface temperatures above freezing, and with it already being wet, will allow most of the snow to melt on contact. Some elevated surfaces could have a slushy accumulation. Overall we aren’t expecting travel impacts today. Everyone will be above freezing this afternoon as rain exits from west to east.

Window For Mixed Precipitation/Snow

Bottom Line: Mainly A Cold Rain – No Significant Impacts

The window for a mix is a small one and it will more likely the further north you are and at higher elevations. By this afternoon, the rain/wintry mix will be gone and everyone will have temperatures in the lower 40s.

Recap on today’s forecast

You track the rain and snow using our interactive radar anytime and get ready for some colder weather down the road! Check the forecast by clicking here!