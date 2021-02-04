Wintry mix possible overnight Saturday through early Sunday

The next chance for precipitation in North Alabama arrives Saturday afternoon, and with afternoon highs in the 50s, it is expected to fall as rain for the majority of Saturday evening.

However, cold air is expected to arrive around Midnight Sunday morning, and there is potential that some rain showers may change over to a wintry mix.

But is frozen accumulation in the forecast?

A cursory look at the deterministic models indicate “yes” as observed by the NAM, GFS and ECMWF. In face, these models are “producing” snowfall accumulation as high as 1-5 inches in the Tennessee Valley.

Models are “Guidance, Not Gospel”

The reason we are not jumping up and down on TV urging you to buy the milk, eggs, and bread is because these models are calculating the total amount of snow that would accumulate **IF** the surface as cold enough to accumulate on the ground, and **IF** the air remains cold enough to maintain the freshly fallen snow.

Unfortunately for snow lovers, the cold air won’t stay cold enough late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. In fact, we are forecasting sunshine and highs in the upper 40s/low 50s for Sunday.

The Short Range Ensemble Forecast (SREF) indicates that snow accumulation is highly unlikely — only 10 percent, and even then, only limited to Northeast Alabama and portions of south Tennessee.

Instead, expect “novelty flurries” and perhaps some sleet mixed in with the rain showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, it will be all gone.

Sorry, Snow Birds!