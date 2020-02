Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday morning for Cumberland Plateau

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Cumberland Plateau through Friday morning. This includes counties in Middle Tennessee, but not north Alabama. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Friday.

Cold air coupled with moisture in the atmosphere is poised to move over north Alabama and Middle Tennessee overnight into early Friday morning. A few snow showers are possible in north Alabama, however little more than a dusting is expected in the higher elevations of Jackson and DeKalb counties due to limited moisture and frigid air available.

Further northeast, in Middle Tennessee, enough cold air will be in place to allow 1″-2″ of snow accumulation to occur; however, this accumulation will be limited to elevations 1,500 feet and above.

If travel plans take you from the Tennessee Valley to Tracy City, McMinnville, Sparta, Cookeville, etc, be aware that hazardous road conditions may be in place between 4 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Nashville.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 241 PM CST THU FEB 27 2020 ...SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION FRIDAY MORNING.. .AS AN UPPER LEVEL SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION DURING MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY, LIGHT SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION WILL OCCUR. FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION, ELEVATIONS AROUND 1,500 FEET OR GREATER, SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION AMOUNTS FROM ONE UP TO TWO INCHES ARE EXPECTED. TNZ011-032>034-065-066-078>080-281000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.200228T1000Z-200228T1800Z/ PICKETT-PUTNAM-OVERTON-FENTRESS-WHITE-CUMBERLAND-WARREN-GRUNDY- VAN BUREN- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF BYRDSTOWN, COOKEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, JAMESTOWN, ALLARDT, SPARTA, CROSSVILLE, MCMINNVILLE, ALTAMONT, COALMONT, AND SPENCER 241 PM CST THU FEB 27 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.