Winter Weather Advisory in effect for south Tennessee through 6 a.m. Sunday

Rain and light wintry precipitation is spreading through North Alabama, and as temperatures drop overnight, some of that rain will continue to convert over to light snow showers.

Higher snowfall accumulations (0.5″ to 1.5″) is expected in the Cumberland Plateau, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in Tennessee.

A blast of cold air is expected to arrive overnight into early Sunday morning, which could change some of the rain into a wintry mix — and perhaps even snow in the higher elevations.

Low-to-no impact snow mixed with rain and sleet through Saturday night/Sunday morning

Most of the rain looks light: generally less than 1/2″ in all through Saturday night. We expect some of the rain to mix with or change to sleet and snow at times between 9 PM and midnight, with the earliest transition being in Southern Tennessee and the higher elevations in Northeast Alabama.

Minor accumulations (less than 1″) of snow/sleet build up in the grass, rooftops, and other elevated ‘cold’ places: especially in the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama and up the Cumberland Plateau into the Tennessee. Locally 1-2″ snowfall is possible near and northeast of Sewanee in the higher terrain.

Travel? Snow? Problems?

We do not expect any ‘major’ or ‘widespread’ hazardous, icy travel in Alabama or Tennessee Saturday night; however there could be a few isolated slick spots through Sunday morning where snow or sleet comes down a little harder. We’re mainly concerned about bridges or overpasses here. But we think the pavement stays too warm for widespread travel issues.

Sunday looks quiet

Quiet and chilly! Temperatures start out Sunday morning in the 30s, and even with the sunshine breaking through by afternoon, we just don’t see much of a warm-up. Expect highs in the 40s with a brisk north-northeast wind.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s through the middle of next week.