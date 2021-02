Winter Storm Watch: a significant round of ice & snow expected

Showers and drizzle pass through the area tonight; the best chance of more than a tenth of an inch of rain is southeast of Huntsville; however, some showers are expected across all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee overnight into Saturday morning.

While some patchy ice on roads and bridges is possible, we don't expect a shut-down. Just be alert driving late tonight and early Saturday in the highlighted areas here (focused on the Huntsville Television Market and bordering counties in Tennessee).