Windy then wet: Saturday’s breeze, rain and storms

Blustery Saturday, rain and a few storms Saturday night

Cold, dry air in place means another cold night for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee: lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s again by Saturday morning. It won’t be as cold as it was on Friday morning, though! Temperatures fell as low as 22ºF in Huntland, 23ºF at Little River Canyon and 25ºF at Huntsville International Airport.

The weather changes quickly on Saturday!





We move from a light wind, cold air and partly to mostly cloudy sky to a blustery, cool afternoon with some occasional showers.

The best chance of rain on Saturday comes after sunset and into the night; that’s also when we expect the wind to be howling, too. Gusts to 40 MPH are possible between 6 PM Saturday and 3 AM Sunday, and that could cause some sporadic power outages overnight.

Total rainfall with this system looks rather meager: only around 0.25″ to 0.5″ through Sunday afternoon.

As colder air moves in Sunday, we’ll peak in the upper 50s around midday and then drop to the 40s by late afternoon. The cold north wind drives temperatures down into the 30s (and wind chills into the 20s) by Monday morning, and Monday just stays cold! Expect highs only around 40ºF with some snow flurries in the area!