Wind, rain and some storms on Wednesday

Two waves of disruptive weather for midweek

The next wave of widespread rain and storms develops northwest of Alabama and Tennessee Tuesday afternoon, and it races southeast Tuesday night ending up in the Tennessee Valley region before daybreak Wednesday.



As the storms move in, they’re likely to weaken a lot. It will still be windy and rainy, but we do not see a significant risk of severe storms Wednesday morning.



How windy? Wind gusts could go as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour with the dying storms early Wednesday.



This band of leftover rain and wind stalls over North Alabama through midday Wednesday; after that, we expect new thunderstorm development east of Huntsville over the northeast part of Alabama and western Georgia. Some of those could be severe by early afternoon: kicking up wind gusts over 58 MPH and some hail.





Quick cool-down, then a bigger warm-up!

Wednesday’s rain, wind and storms come ahead of a strong cold front.



Behind that front, it turns chilly again! Temperatures fall into the 40s on Thursday morning, and it only warms to the mid-60s Thursday afternoon with a cool north breeze. It’s a cool ‘snap’ because the weather warms up quickly after that going into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it looks warm and dry!



It’s about time, right?



The warmest day of 2020 so far was March 27th in Huntsville at 85ºF. We’ll be close to that on Sunday. The next chance of rain develops just beyond the weekend: some showers and storms possible by Monday and Tuesday.

-Jason

