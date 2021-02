Wind Chill Advisory in effect through Tuesday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for portions of North Alabama as well as Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. The Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning.

Wind Chill values are forecast to fall as low as 8 degrees below zero.

The NWS says that this will be the first Wind Chill Advisory issued in their county warning area in 1,124 days (just over 3 years).

During the January 16-17, 2018 Cold Air Outbreak, overnight lows fell to 7 degrees Fahrenheit in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.

651 PM CST MON FEB 15 2021

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

…ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

WHAT…VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 8 BELOW ZERO.

BELOW ZERO.

BELOW ZERO. WHERE…LAUDERDALE, COLBERT, FRANKLIN, LAWRENCE, LIMESTONE,

MADISON, MORGAN AND CULLMAN COUNTIES IN ALABAMA.

WHEN…FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY.

IMPACTS…THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF

PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.

PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…ALTHOUGH FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET HAS ENDED,

ROADS WILL REMAIN VERY SLICK AND HAZARDOUS. IN ADDITION, THE

EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL MAKE VENTURING OUTSIDE

HAZARDOUS. AVOID VENTURING OUTSIDE AND AVOID TRAVEL IF AT ALL

POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A

HAT, AND GLOVES.