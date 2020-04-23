Wind Advisory: a windy, rainy night ahead

Strong, gusty winds accompany a steady soaking rain and a few spotty thunderstorms overnight into Thursday morning. Gusts to (or above) 45 miles per hour are possible; some gusts in the higher elevations could exceed 60 miles per hour through 8 AM Thursday.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through Thursday morning. Those storms could get noisy with some gusty winds and small hail, but the over-all risk of ‘severe weather’ by the formal definition is low.



That’s not all there is to know, though. Short-range model guidance is honing on a feature called a ‘wake low’ tonight. Wake lows are poorly understood and difficult to forecast (and to even track in real time), but they can have a major impact: stubborn and strong east-southeast winds that can gust to 50 or 60 miles per hour.



Want to read more about ‘wake lows?’ Follow the link to some more discussion.





Wind ‘events’ like this are rare, and it’s also highly unusual for short-term forecast guidance to detect them. Expect some wind and some rain for sure, and be prepared in case wind gusts go high enough to knock down some trees or cause power outages.

Round Two: a conditional threat

The word conditional means that something happens only if another thing happens first. The air looks relatively stable behind the morning rain and wind. If we can destabilize enough, some spotty thunderstorms develop from late morning to early afternoon on Thursday. If those storms develop, some could be severe with hail, strong winds, and a risk of a tornado.



Your odds of a severe storm are fairly low on Thursday afternoon; however, it will be a good day to be alert just in case one of the more intense storms does develop and heads your way.





Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.