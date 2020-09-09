Wildfires out west, hazy sky in the South

Have you noticed the haze lately?

The wildfires in the West are pumping tremendous amounts of smoke into the atmosphere, and that smoke is traveling east-bound across the United States.

This is what it looked like up close right on the edge of a smoke plume in Newberg, Oregon (a suburb southwest of Portland). That smoke is from a fire north of Mount Hood.









So how does it get to us in Alabama and Tennessee?

Smoke lofts up thousands of feet into the sky and gets caught in the prevailing winds. The smokey sky over Oregon and California is ‘fresh’ smoke. It’s coming directly from the fires.

Check out this time lapse of the Beachie Fire from Mt. Hood Meadows, which is about 50 miles away.



More on the fire here: https://t.co/eJnvMaMu8k pic.twitter.com/VpWSwasiMs — KOIN News (@KOINNews) September 8, 2020

The smoke gradually drifts across the country over a few days. Haze/smoke over Alabama and Tennessee Tuesday was leftover from a few days ago: “trapped” in an area of high pressure over the region. Highs tend to feature light winds and block the jet stream’s influence, so the smoke/haze just stays in place.

Haze will thin out later this week, but the fires are still raging out west. You can read more about the fires in Oregon from our sister station KOIN 6 in Portland by clicking here.

