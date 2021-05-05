Where’s the summer heat?!

The days are getting longer, and the temperatures are slowly creeping higher into the upper 70s to low 80s. Many of you have already spent an afternoon or two lounging by the pool or fishing on the lake, and it won’t be long until it’s warm enough to hop in for a swim.

We know what you’re thinking: When will the hot weather begin?

Earliest 90 degree day on average

For many, the word “hot” tends to describe temperatures that are in the 90s or higher. It’s a good threshold for when jumping in a pool or the lake is refreshing, rather than cold.

In Huntsville, the earliest 90 degree day occurred on March 24, 1929, making for a very hot spring! In addition, there have been number of years in which the first 90 degree day occurred in April.

On average, though, the first 90 degree day tends to occur on or near May 19.

The latest 90 degree day on record occurred on October 19, 2016 (in the middle of the extreme drought); the average last day for a 90 degree temperature reading is September 19.

Any 90 degree days in the near-term forecast?

Over the next 8 to 14 days, the Climate Prediction Center indicates that abnormally cool temperatures are expected for much of the Southeast, including the Tennessee Valley.

Long-range models suggest that temperatures will continue to run well below average through the second week of May, as a series of storm systems continue to pull cooler air into the Southeast. If you are looking for the 90 degree heat, we will need to wait until closer to Memorial Day!