ALABAMA, TENNESSEE (WHNT) — As the storm system makes its way across North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, scattered power outages affect multiple cities and neighborhoods.

News 19 will keep this list as updated as possible as we receive notifications from departments and agencies throughout the area. Check back for updates, or let us know of an outage near you.

Colbert County

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

DeKalb County

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Franklin County

Power has reportedly been out since 10:30 a.m. in southwest Franklin county, near Pleasant Site.

To report an outage, call (256) 332-2730 or (256) 356-4413.

Giles County, TN

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Jackson County

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Lauderdale County

A large power outage is affecting nearly 1,000 customers north of Rogersville.

Scattered outages are reported across the county, as well.

To report an outage, call (256) 764-4456 or learn more here.

Lawrence County

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Limestone County

Beatline Road in Athens was reported to be without power.

To report an outage, call (256) 232-1440.

Lincoln County, TN

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Madison County

Huntsville Utilities reported a power outage in the northwestern portion of the county, impacting customers from the Tennessee state line south to Toney Road and from the Limestone County line east to Scott Road. The agency said that power was restored by 1:15 p.m. and was caused by lightning.

An outage was also reported on Ready Section Road next to Old Railroad Bed Road.

Several more scattered outages were also reported throughout the county.

To report an outage, call (256) 535-4448.

Marshall County

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Morgan County

No outages were reported at the time this article was published.

Stay weather aware throughout the day as these storms roll through the Tennessee Valley. Be sure to have various ways to stay informed of weather conditions, and be prepared at all times.