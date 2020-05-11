Where did the rain go?

May 2020 so far is tied for seventh-coldest on record since 1907; the average temperature is only 60.5ºF through the 11th. Here’s how the top 10 stack up:

57.7ºF in 1945 58.8ºF in 1917 59.4ºF in 1976 59.6ºF in 1947 60.0ºF in 1989 and 1960 60.1ºF in 1954 60.5ºF in 2020 60.9ºF in 1909 61.2ºF in 2013 and 1908 61.3ºF in 1921

Both April and May have been cooler than the norm for an Alabama Spring. Even though April was still fairly wet, we ended up about 3ºF below average. The recent weather pattern has been like this: a trough over the East and a general northwesterly wind flow aloft over Alabama and Tennessee.

500 mb height anomaly showing the trough over the Eastern United States (left) and the cold air that followed it between April 10th and May 9th (right)

This type of pattern is one that is usually dry as well!

Sure, it’s rained a lot in a few places where heavy storms passed overhead recently, but we have not had widespread, steady, soaking rain lately. May 2020 is shaping up to be the first substantially below-average rainfall month we have had since last September.

Huntsville only has 0.86″ of rain on the month so far: less than half of normal through May 11th. We’re expecting most communities to pick up less than one inch of rainfall in the next week. A few spots may get more; a few may get nothing at all through next Monday.

Longer-range projections through the end of the month show near or slightly-below average rainfall for most of Alabama and Tennessee.

Does this mean drought?

In short, no. It just means you probably need to go ahead and start running sprinklers, watering gardens, etc. to be sure your plants don’t dry out in the next 2-3 weeks. We will have some rain, but we won’t have as much as we’ve been accustomed to since mid-October.

Alabama’s State Climatologist Dr. John Christy says this about how our water cycle works:

“Our hydrologic cycle is much faster than elsewhere in the country. Our ecosystem is like an F-15 fighter jet – fast but with a small fuel tank. In the Midwest with their deep water-holding soils, they are like a long-haul cargo plane, slow but with a big fuel tank. The F-15 will run out of gas in a hurry and crash – just like our shallow-rooted vegetation.” Dr. john Christy

As of mid-May, there are no projections of ‘drought’ for North and Central Alabama or Tennessee.

