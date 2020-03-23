What To Expect: Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday

Gusty Winds and Possible Tornadoes Tuesday

The window for strong and severe thunderstorms will be late in the afternoon Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has all of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee highlighted for severe storms for this time frame.

Timing For Tuesday:

Here is a look at the timeline. Heavy storms move into northwest Alabama during the mid-afternoon. Those storms move eastward through the evening and overnight. Any of those will have gusty winds upward of 60 mph and possible tornadoes. Storms exit DeKalb County just after midnight. Here is a look at futurecast for Tuesday:

Tuesday 4pm

Tuesday 6pm

Tuesday 8pm

Tuesday 10pm

Tuesday Night – Wednesday AM (Midnight)

Wednesday 2am Timing for late Tuesday into early Wednesday

Here is another look at timeline:

You might have questions about area shelters with CORVID-19. Click here for that. Stay tuned for further updates on Tuesday’s time line and intensity of thunderstorms. After this, things are much calmer as milder and relatively drier air takes over.