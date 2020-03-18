What To Expect Friday: Strong Storms Or Not

The next cold front moves into the Tennessee Valley Friday

The next chance of strong storms will be on Friday. There is a question on just how intense these will be through the day. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley in *general thunderstorms* (non-severe) at this time.

We’ll see how this plays out on Friday. Some models have a line of strong storms move through for the afternoon Friday staying just below severe limits. We could see wind gusts to 50 mph and some small hail. Right now, this looks more disruptive and not ‘severe’ for the Tennessee Valley.



Timing for Friday – Late morning into the afternoon (showers and storms)

Rain chances return Sunday, but it will be a cool rain with highs in the upper 50s. Always be prepared for strong to severe storms as we move through our severe weather season in the Tennessee Valley. You can check the forecast by clicking here and remember Live Alert 19!