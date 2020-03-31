Wettest first quarter in 126 years!

March ends as the seventh-wettest on record in Huntsville with a whopping 10.67″ of rainfall this month.



But what about the year so far?

Since January, Huntsville International shows at least a trace of rain on 61 of 91 days; it’s rained for about two-thirds of the past three months!



Total rainfall adds up to 28.85 inches from January First to the end of March. Curious about the top 10 wettest ‘first quarters’ to a year?

28.85″ (2020) 26.15″ (1930) 26.09″ (1994) 25.94″ (1973) 24.64″ (2019) 24.29″ (1980) 23.72″ (1950) 23.17″ (1962) 23.02″ (1939) 22.82″ (1922)

Where do we go from here?

North Alabama averages around 4″ to 5″ of rain in April (Huntsville at 4.32″). Current longer-term predictions show more wetter-than-average weather in April, and that’s not ‘great’ news. The wetter it is in April, the more likely it is that that rain comes at the ‘hands’ of some big storms.



On the other hand, springtime rain is vital to our water resources later in the year. A wet April would stave off drought for a while; as of now, no drought conditions are expected through the next three months.



Here are three ways to look at the projections for rain through April. None of them are precise, but they do give us a good idea of how the weather will behave:

European model ‘weeklies’ showing around 7″ of rain through the end of April (this includes the rain on March 31st)

Climate Prediction Center’s expectation of an above-average rainfall period from April 11-24

Climate Prediction Center identifies Alabama and Tennessee as a region where flooding rainfall could happen through mid-April.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)