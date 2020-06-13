Weekend Weather: pleasant mornings, hot afternoons, a few showers

Dry on Saturday, a shower or two on Sunday

Saturday morning starts out cool and dry; low temperatures drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly clear sky. So it starts out sunny on Saturday and stays that way all day long! We’ll warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s by afternoon, but low humidity and a gentle north breeze keep that heat rather tolerable.









There may be just enough moisture and just enough of a trigger in the atmosphere for some spotty showers or thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Most of us get no rain at all; a few spots could get up to a quarter-inch of rain between 11 AM and 7 PM Sunday.

The over-all chance of any significant rain at all through next week is slim to to none.



After Sunday’s brief, spotty showers, there won’t be much of an opportunity for any significant, guaranteed rainfall through most of next week.





It will be getting hotter, though! After a few days in the lower and middle 80s, we’ll be back up around 90ºF again with higher humidity toward the end of next week.

What about longer-term rain, heat?

May was the first month since December in which Huntsville had below-average rainfall. June likely ends up the same way.



In the medium and longer range outlooks, it will be getting hotter and staying dry. The pattern shifts a little after the 20th toward a wetter – probably stormy – setup.



A northwest flow aloft around the rim of a ridge in the western United States usually generates some of those larger thunderstorm complexes called mesoscale convective systems (MCS). Those can bring some rough weather at times, so we’ll keep an eye out for them!







NOAA/Climate Prediction Center

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)