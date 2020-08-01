Weekend weather: a hurricane, some storms, and a cold front

A few storms still possible this weekend, but the trend is drier here as Isaias impacts the East Coast

The weekend is here: so is the heat, the humidity, and the chance of some scattered thunderstorms.

Rainfall this week has been underwhelming for most of North Alabama; it’s more of the same for the weekend with the spotty, hit-or-miss (mostly ‘miss’) nature of the showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.







How hot? Weekend heat looks similar to how the past few days have been: highs in the 80s and lower 90s, a heat index around 93-98ºF in the day, and early morning lows in the mid-70s with some patchy fog.

Saturday looks breezy! Occasional wind gusts could top out higher than 25 miles per hour; be aware of choppy waters on area lakes: especially those with a southwest-northeast orientation.

A weak cold front moves through the region Sunday; that’s why the chance of rain is highest over Northeast Alabama.

That front’s timing lends to afternoon storms mainly east of Huntsville; however, if the front is a little slower, those storms could fire up farther west.

Timing dictates placement, so be prepared for some adjustments to Sunday’s outlook.

Some drier weather coming behind Isaias

Huntsville International only recorded 4.05″ of rain in July (0.73″ below average): the second-straight drier-than-average month this year. The rest of 2020 has been extremely wet, but recent ‘drier’ weather has dropped us from the rainiest year on record to the fourth-wettest with 47.28 inches of total rainfall since January First.

In Muscle Shoals, it’s the third-wettest on record with 52.27″ of rain at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.

Sewanee, Tennessee has the most rainfall in the region since the first of the year with a whopping 71.82″ of rain; Lacey’s Spring is a distant second at 63.42″ on the year so far.

What does all of that have to do with drier weather in the near future? It sets the stage for needing sprinklers and potentially building some for some higher temperatures with drier ground late next week.

The circulation around Isaias on the East Coast early next week amplifies a northerly flow in Alabama and Tennessee: pushing out the humidity, making it feel nicer at night, and shutting down the daily thunderstorm threats for most of the week.





