Weekend Update: Fantastic weather on Friday and Saturday

Clear skies and cool temperatures are settling into the Tennessee Valley, and temperatures will gradually drop to the low 40s through sunrise Friday.





Friday afternoon will feature plentiful sunshine and a quick warm up to the upper 60s. Dry air will be in place, which means a quick warm up followed by a quick cool down. If you plan on heading out to the Huntsville Botanical Garden for the Galaxy of Lights, be sure to bring a warm jacket!

Cool and Dry for Football Friday

High pressure will settle into the Tennessee Valley this weekend, bringing cool yet dry conditions to the region Friday night.

Kickoff conditions will be in the low 50s under a mostly clear sky, and those temperatures will drop into the 40s through 4th Quarter. Get the hot chocolate ready!

Weekend outlook

Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected for Saturday, with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Increasing cloud cover arrives Sunday as a cold front advances from the west. A few spotty showers and storms are possible Sunday, though the rain will be more hit-and-miss than guaranteed.

Behind the front, very chilly temperatures will surge into the Tennessee Valley! Bust out the winter coats, boots, and hats — morning lows are forecast to fall back into the mid 30s, and afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 60s.