Weekend Outlook: Hot and humid Saturday, dodging more heavy storms Sunday

The daily weather forecast for early to mid-July is usually not very variable, with stifling heat and thick humidity 24 hours per day. Usually, morning temperatures start off in the low 70s and afternoon highs bounce between the upper 80s to low 90s. Afternoon storms usually bubble up between 12pm and 6pm.

Expect a similar outlook for this weekend, though Saturday will stay mainly dry. Morning lows will start off in the upper 60s to low 70s, and patchy areas of dense fog are possible.

Saturday afternoon will be very hot, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, though the humidity will boost the heat index into the mid 90s.

A better chance of storms returns on Sunday as a frontal boundary approaches from the Mississippi Valley area. The front will provide a stronger force, or “muscle” in the atmosphere, which may produce strong to potentially severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The main impact from these storms would be damaging winds, small hail, frequent lightning and potential flash flooding.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.