Weekend heat, humidity and some heavy storms!

Hot, humid weather is standard stuff for July in Alabama and Tennessee, but there’s some good news for the weekend:

It does look slightly less humid for Saturday!

A weak cool front slides past the Tennessee Valley region early Saturday, and it could reduce the humidity enough to get rid of isolated storms for one more day. We had zero rain Friday; we’ll be close to that again on Saturday (little if any).





Regardless of the small drop in humidity Saturday, the weekend looks hot. Saturday and Sunday do have some significant differences, though:

Saturday will be hotter: highs in the low-90s, a heat index around 95ºF to 100ºF, and few if any storms.

Sunday brings a better chance of some heavy summer storms: the kind with strong winds, dangerous lightning and very heavy rainfall. Temperatures warm from around 70ºF in the morning to near 90ºF between the downpours Sunday afternoon.





Strong, potentially severe storms Sunday?

A weak cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley on Sunday, sparking up thunderstorms along the way. The Severe Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL* Risk of severe weather outlined for north Alabama and south Tennessee.











The SPC defines Marginal Risk as “an area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity.” In other words, isolated severe storms are possible, but they will be limited in duration, coverage, and/or intensity.

The timeframe for Sunday’s storms is 2pm to 8pm. The potential impacts include damaging wind gusts as high as 50 mph, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

If a thunderstorm moves in on you this weekend, there’s a chance the wind could gust over 35 MPH. It may also bring very heavy rain and intense lightning. Be alert!

