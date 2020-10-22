Weekend Forecast – Some Possible Friday & Saturday – Lower Chances On Sunday

A cold front will bring scattered showers to the Tennessee Valley Friday into Saturday. This will not be a big deal for us. There will be areas that get skipped on Friday.

If you have plans for Football Friday, take the rain gear just in case. It will be milder this time opposed to last Friday night. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s at kickoff with middle 60s in the second half.

Saturday’s Forecast – Showers Possible

That same cold front brings more scattered showers on Saturday. Again, it won’t be widespread or anything heavy on Saturday. Some locations see little to nothing. Here is a look at futurecast for Saturday.

College Football Forecast

Showers are possible in Knoxville for Alabama and Tennessee. You can watch that game on News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday. It should be dry for the earlier kickoff in Oxford for Auburn and Ole Miss.

Auburn at Ole Miss – Oxford – 11am – Saturday

No rain is in the forecast in Oxford. It will be a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s at kickoff. Expect middle 60s during the game under a mostly cloudy sky.

Alabama at Tennessee – Knoxville – 2:30pm Saturday – News 19

The sky will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the Knoxville area this weekend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s on Rocky Top this weekend!

