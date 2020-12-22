Wednesday: windy and wet weather on the way

Tuesday morning’s low of 31°F marked the 13th freeze of December in Huntsville. We won’t get quite that cold tonight, though! The wind slowly shifts to the southeast this evening, and that keeps the temperature up just a bit from last night: mid-30s in the cold spots, closer to 40°F in Huntsville, Decatur, Athens and The Shoals.

Wednesday starts with some sunshine, but clouds thicken throughout the day: highs in the 55-60ºF range. The wind increases as well: south-southeast at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts to 40 mph. Rain showers begin Wednesday by midday in The Shoals, but the widespread, soaking rainfall moves in after sunset.

There is a limited chance of some strong wind gusts in the 50+ MPH range Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center does outline a ‘Marginal’ Risk of a few severe storms over Central and South Alabama. The amount of ‘fuel’ available for storms in North Alabama is meager at best and non-existent in the most likely scenario. We’ll keep an eye on it, but the whole set-up is more ‘disruptive’ than ‘destructive.’

How much rain? Expect upwards of 1.0″ to 1.5″ of rainfall by Thursday morning, and the last little bit of it looks like it will change to a wintry mix and then even all snow for a brief time between 3 AM and 10 AM Thursday.

Jason

