Wednesday Outlook: a few strong, locally-heavy storms

The Storm Prediction Center outlines North Alabama and Southern Tennessee with a ‘Marginal Risk’ of a few severe storms on Wednesday .

Wednesday Morning: widespread showers and a few locally-heavy thunderstorms overnight through 9 AM. No severe storms expected.

widespread showers and a few locally-heavy thunderstorms overnight through 9 AM. No severe storms expected. Wednesday Midday-Afternoon: a few severe storms develop ahead of a weak cool front between 1 PM and 9 PM, strong wind gusts the main threat. Storms will be unevenly scattered through the afternoon and evening.

It’s June now, and that means heat, humidity and the usual chance of the daily downpour. Some of us will be getting a lot of those daily downpours through Wednesday night and Thursday! We call it ‘locally-heavy rain.’

That means exactly what it says: some localized areas get absolutely soaked, some get little to nothing at all.

Along with that locally-heavy rain, a few storms on Wednesday could become severe: strong gusty winds and some small hail being the main threats from early afternoon through the evening.

Along with that locally-heavy rain, a few storms on Wednesday could become severe: strong gusty winds and some small hail being the main threats from early afternoon through the evening.



Rainfall through Thursday will be very uneven! The Futurecast (Baron 3K forecast model) shows up to 3″ in spots with some others getting next to nothing.

Wednesday won’t be as warm as Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s by late afternoon with several waves of rain and storms: some early, another round in the afternoon and evening.

