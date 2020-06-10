Wednesday afternoon showers end, drier air arrives

Drier air on the way as a cold front sweeps out the showers and storms

Isolated showers and a few storms are still possible over Northeast Alabama ahead of a strong cold front Thursday evening. Most of the rain is already over, so don’t expect much except in a few, isolated spots through 7 PM: mainly east of Huntsville, Arab and Cullman.

A layer of very warm, dry air a few thousand feet above the surface really squashed the storm development around here today, and it allowed the heat to build! Temperatures hit the 90s this afternoon; the heat index was as high as 95ºF to 100ºF. Drier air is already moving in, though, and that will make a big difference in how it feels tonight, Thursday and Friday.

Relief from the summer stickiness

Dewpoints drop into the 50s and 60s through the rest of this week and into next week. That will mean things will be downright comfortable over the next several days. Even though temperatures rebound into the upper 80s this weekend, it will feel much more comfortable this weekend compared to this afternoon.

Drier air also means cooler evenings. We’ll drop into the 60s each night through at least the start of next week.