TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Ivy Green is a piece of history many may not know exists in the Shoals.

It’s the birthplace of Helen Keller, and throughout the year the team there shares her story with others.

The 62nd annual production of The ‘Miracle Worker’ tells the story of Keller, a blind and deaf student, and her teacher Anne Sullivan. The play is three acts and anyone can go see it on Friday and Saturday nights from June 2-24 and July 7-15.

News 19 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier visited Tuscumbia and the grounds of Ivy Green ahead of the play beginning its run to talk more about Keller and the show!

Susan Pilkilton, the Executive Director of the Birthplace of Helen Keller, spoke with Danielle about how she came to work at Ivy Green and what drew her to Keller’s birthplace. She also discussed the property and the guided tours they give to visitors.

Pilkilton also talked to Danielle about the Helen Keller Festival, which will take place June 22-25 at Spring Park.

Every summer, Ivy Green puts on a production of ‘The Miracle Worker’ which details Keller’s life and legacy. Performances of the play began on June 2, but will continue on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Danielle spoke to the director of ‘The Miracle Worker’, Caroline Self, about the history and legacy of the play.

Lillie Meyer, 12 years old, plays the role of Helen Keller. She described to Danielle how this is her second year in this role, with 14 shows under her belt so far this year. She also discussed her mental process to get into the headspace of Helen Keller, walking the grounds and set to get into the right mindset when portraying her.

She continued on describing why the role is so important to her and how she enjoys playing a girl who she has read so much about to embody Keller and convey her story to the audience.

Pilkilton also told Danielle about ‘Camp Courage’, a program that was started around 10 years ago. The fall camp is for children between 4th and 6th grade with seeing and hearing disabilities and is totally free to them.

Campers get to experience all different kinds of activities, such as candle making with some of Keller’s favorite scents, as well as bringing in the University of North Alabama students to help the children really experience life like Keller did.

Danielle got a peek at what goes on behind the scenes in the production of a long-running play like ‘The Miracle Worker’.

This is the 62nd year the play will run, and it draws an international crowd as well as locals to “appreciate what is in their own backyard because people travel from all over the world to see it,” says Self.

When speaking about ‘The Miracle Worker’, Pilkilton told Danielle that “You don’t see the play, you experience it.”

General admission tickets for the show are $15, and reserved seating is an option as well at $20. Tickets are available for purchase at The Miracle Worker at Ivy Green, as well as more information regarding the cast.

You can also purchase tickets by phone at 256.383.4066.