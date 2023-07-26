HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s the final Weather Wednesday of 2023, and while we’re sad to see that go… We are excited to hear about all the things going on at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens!

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier stopped by to learn about the gardens, Golden Hour, Shakespeare in the Garden, family campouts, dog nights, butterfly releases, STEM camps and other activities.

Danielle spoke with Laura McPhail, Director of Marketing and Communications about activities you need to keep an eye on, that are coming soon to the Huntsville Botanical Garden campus.

Karen Colvin, Manager of STEM Curriculum and Programs for the Huntsville Botanical Garden, discussed the STEM camps they hold with Danielle. They have camps for kids ages 4-12, and there is a wide range of themes the camps explore and several topics the campers can learn about while they’re taking part in the camps.

Danielle also spoke with Colvin about how STEM plays a role in horticulture.

In the Butterfly House, Horticulture Manager Nettie Hardy talked to Danielle about the 10 different types of butterflies they have at the Botanical Gardens. One type you may see in the Butterfly House is the Monarch butterfly, which actually migrates based on weather!

Hardy also took some time to explain how the weather may affect other butterfly species, the life cycle of a butterfly and other interesting tidbits about these beautiful insects.

When it comes to the exhibits at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, you may be wondering – how are they chosen?

Rebecca Turk, Director of Learning and Public Engagement, talked a bit about how exhibits come together, specifically the ‘Origami in the Garden‘ exhibit going on now through August 27 at the gardens.

Next, they’ll have Festifall at the Garden starting on September 7 and running through Halloween.

McPhail met back up with Danielle to wrap up Weather Wednesday and talk a little bit more about Origami in the Garden and Golden Hour, the event which takes place on Wednesdays in May through August.

For more information about the Huntsville Botanical Garden or the events they’ll have going on now and throughout the fall, you can visit their website here.