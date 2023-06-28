MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Independence Day is almost upon us, and the City of Madison is prepared to party on Monday, July 3 during the Star Spangled Celebration at Dublin Park!

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier headed to the park to learn more about the Independence Day event, what entertainment will be available, talk to Madison Fire & Rescue about their fire safety education unit, get a sneak peek of the ‘Kids Kingdom’ playground renovation and even learned to play a little pickleball.

It was a hot day out, as the entire Tennessee Valley is under a heat advisory, but Danielle made the most of it learning about the Star Spangled Celebration and spoke to Stephanie Elmore, the event director about the fun activities they have planned for the event, where people can park and more.

Kona Ice will be out on July 3 to offer a cool treat for anyone at the celebration, and the Groove band is just one of the performers that will be providing entertainment for anyone in attendance.

Danielle spoke with Kona Ice Manager Anna Caitlin Stefaniak to discuss what treats they’ll be serving and Groove band member Lawrence Crawford to talk about when the band will be performing their ‘funk/soul/R&B’ music for the crowd at the Star Spangled Celebration.

Dan Pickens is the Public Information Officer for Madison Fire & Rescue, and he talked to Danielle about the mobile unit they use to educate kids and parents about fire safety and how to escape if a fire starts. She even got to try on the VR headset used for safety games!

‘Kids Kingdom’ is the playground at Dublin Park, and recently it’s gotten a makeover. The playground is in the middle of being renovated, as the old wooden playset was becoming a hazard.

Danielle got a sneak peek of the new playset, as Kory Alfred, the Parks and Rec Director, and Melanie Thornton, Director of Madison Visionary Partners, told her about the project.

To end the day, Danielle spoke to Chris Welsh of the C&G Pickleball Academy about the Battle of the Paddle taking place on Monday morning and why Pickleball has become so popular. Welsh complimented Danielle’s pickleball skills, as they discussed her time learning the sport earlier in the day!

You can see a recap of all Danielle’s adventures from Weather Wednesday at Dublin Park on News 19 at 4 p.m. Thursday!