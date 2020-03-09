Waves Of Rain & Storms To Come

Dry Stretch Ends With Rain Monday Night Into Tuesday

I hope you enjoyed a nice stretch of dry weather because something comes back! Yes, it’s rain. Something we couldn’t get rid of in January and February. The rest of the afternoon looks good with breezy and mainly dry conditions. Only isolated showers are possible with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Temperatures tonight fall back in the middle to upper 50s.

Tonight is when things change. Rain moves in after sunset. It will be a rainy night and a soggy morning commute for the Tennessee Valley. Rain and storms are possible through the early afternoon Tuesday. After that, we could see a brief break in the steadier rain before the next wave arrives on Wednesday afternoon.





Rain Takes Over Tonight Into Tuesday Morning

Mild temperatures are in the forecast the rest of the week. Makes you wonder if we will see anything cold again. Long duration cold events are over, though we can still dip below freezing. There aren’t any signs of that for now. Highs Tuesday reach the upper 60s to near 70 with rain and storms in the morning through the early afternoon. Right now we aren’t expecting severe thunderstorms. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. That’s it for now.

