Watching the Gulf of Mexico This Week

A weak system moves into the Gulf of Mexico this week. Right now the chances of development are small. Either way, rain and storms are likely along the Alabama/Florida coast in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center only gives it a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

We are moving along with the names for 2020. Gonzalo is next. August and September can get busy in a hurry in the Atlantic basin. Stay tuned!

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Bahamas, 
central Cuba, and adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a 
tropical wave.  Environmental conditions could become a little more 
conducive for development of this system over the Gulf of Mexico.  
This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the 
Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by 
Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the 
northwestern Gulf on Thursday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

