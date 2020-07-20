Watching the Gulf of Mexico This Week

A weak system moves into the Gulf of Mexico this week. Right now the chances of development are small. Either way, rain and storms are likely along the Alabama/Florida coast in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center only gives it a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

We are moving along with the names for 2020. Gonzalo is next. August and September can get busy in a hurry in the Atlantic basin. Stay tuned!

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Bahamas, central Cuba, and adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development of this system over the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.