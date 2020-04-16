Watching the Gulf for potential severe storms Sunday

Two waves of major severe weather in a week’s time: that’s a lot to swallow. At least we’re getting a decent break from threatening weather here in the short term. Cooler-than-average air masses like this don’t allow for much thunderstorm growth because they shut down the Gulf of Mexico’s influence.



The Gulf will open this weekend, and rain chances (as well as temperatures) start creeping up again from Wednesday through next Thursday and Friday.

As of now, we do not expect a major risk of severe storms in North Alabama, but there is growing confidence that something could be brewing for south and central Alabama as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Whether or not these storms are able to move into north Alabama is dependent on something we were limited in last Sunday: Warm air moving into our region. At this time, model guidance keeps the warmest, most unstable air south of the Tennessee River, however these conditions can change as we get closer to the weekend.

Severe weather in the Tennessee Valley is contingent on whether or not the warm front (red line) is able to move north.

Continue to monitor the forecast for Sunday, and we will keep you updated on the severe weather potential as more data continues to roll in on the WHNT News 19 Weather Authority Forecast Discussion.

– Christina Edwards

