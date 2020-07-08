Watching Eastern Seaboard For Possible Tropical Development

It’s a ‘weird’ start to the 2020 Hurricane Season. We’ve had five named storms already which would be ‘active’, but no hurricanes yet. Arthur and Bertha formed before the technical start of hurricane season in May. Could we have number six soon?

Tropical System Moving Through the Carolinas Early Wednesday

The National Hurricane Center is watching this tropical disturbance moving through the Carolinas Wednesday morning. It’s near the Savannah River, but is forecast to move over the western Atlantic shortly. Once it gets over water, it will have a chance to form into a tropical storm over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of development over the next five days.

Model Guidance

Most computer models take the system northeast along the middle Atlantic coast through the weekend and up through the northeast. No impacts along our Gulf Coast this time.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. An area of low pressure centered inland over South Carolina continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and heavy rain over portions of the southeastern United States. The low is expected to move east-northeastward toward the coast later today and then turn northeastward near or just offshore of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states Thursday and Friday, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form if the low moves over water. Regardless of development, the low is expected to to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding across portions of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. during the next few days. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi