Warming up Saturday, heavy rain and thunderstorms return Sunday

A break in the rain will occur overnight into early Saturday morning as a warm front lifts north from Birmingham into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will rise through the early morning hours into the upper 50s to low 60s at daybreak Saturday.

With a warm and humid airmass in place, a few scattered showers and storms are possible for Saturday afternoon, though this rain will be more hit-or-miss instead of widespread and continuous. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday.

More rain, thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening

Additional heavy rain and storms are in the forecast for Sunday a cold front sweeps through the Tennessee Valley.

Sunday morning will start off warm and muggy with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few light showers are possible in the area through midday, but the heavier rain will arrive after 3pm.

Thunderstorms will fire up with the heating of the day and move through Northwest Alabama between 3pm and 5pm. This line of storms will continue southeast into North Central Alabama between 4pm and 6pm. The line will continue into Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain between 5pm and 9pm.

The rain is not expected to clear out of the region until early Monday morning.

Potentially heavy rainfall expected through Monday morning

While there will be breaks in the rain through the next few days, when it does fall, it will be very heavy — to the point where flooding and/or flash flooding may occur near creeks and tributaries.

Treat any river flood warnings and flash flood warnings seriously. Avoid driving into flood waters.

Rainfall totals for the time period between February 26 through March 2 may add up to as much as 3-5 inches of rainfall.