Warming Trend This Week – Strong Storms Possible Late Wednesday

I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter weekend. We hit 73° Sunday afternoon. Here is a look at April so far and what to expect this week. We started in the 50s on April 1 &2. Now we have widespread 70s this week into next weekend! It won’t be sunny the entire time though!

Our forecast looks good to start your work week. Highs today reach the middle 70s with upper 70s Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances are up Wednesday evening into Thursday with the next cold front.

Strong Storms Possible Late Wednesday

A cold front approaches late Wednesday bringing heavy thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley. Right now, it looks like strong storms move into west Alabama around sunset or a little after. The storms weaken as they track eastward through early morning hours Thursday. Strong, gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has a MARGINAL risk for severe storms for west Alabama late Wednesday.

10PM WEDNESDAY

MARGINAL RISK LATE WEDNESDAY

Remember to always be prepared as we continue through our severe weather season. Have multiple ways to get warnings including our Live Alert 19 app.

