Warming trend for the weekend, but December’s BRRR returns on Sunday!

Warmer weather is here, and it is here to stay — for a few days! We will still have some cool mornings, but it won’t be nearly as cold as the past several days.

Thursday morning temperatures will start off frosty — in the mid to upper 30s — but will quickly thaw out into the 50s before 11am under a mostly sunny sky.





Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the mid 60s, and some cities in northwest Alabama will reach the upper 60s! These temperatures are about 5-10 degrees warmer than average for early December.

Sunny skies and mild conditions will play on repeat for Friday, but clouds will enter the picture Friday evening as the next rain-maker approaches from the west. A cold front will sweep through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday morning, bringing our next best chance of rain in over a week.

Timing Out Saturday’s Rain

A few light showers could start as early as late Friday night, but the bulk of the rain will hold off until Saturday morning as a cold front moves through.

The heaviest of the rain will likely arrive after sunrise through 8am, and exit the Tennessee Valley after 12pm Saturday.

Rainfall will be relatively light with this setup. Most areas will only receive 0.25-0.5 inches of rain.

Another surge of cold air blows in behind Saturday’s rain! A cold front passes dropping temperatures back to the 40s for highs with a stiff northwest wind Sunday afternoon.

We’ll drop back below freezing again on Monday morning and stay cooler-than-average for most of next week. “Average” for this time of year is mid-50s in the afternoons and mid-30s at night, but it’s common to see some bigger temperature swings than that!