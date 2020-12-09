Warmest Stretch Of December Ahead

It’s been a chilly few days across the Tennessee Valley. That’s about to change this afternoon. There is a big upper ridge that dominates our forecast through Friday. That will get us into the upper 50s to middle 60s! Enjoy the nice weather for now!

Here are your highs for today. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s for Marshall and DeKalb Counties with lower 60s for Huntsville to the west. This is a little above the average of 55.

Mildest day of December Today!

Here is a look at the December calendar. We are even with four days each with highs in the 40s and 50s. No 60s yet, but that is about to change! Enjoy this nice stretch of weather because rain returns on Saturday!

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT