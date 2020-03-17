Warmer Days Ahead – Stronger Storms Friday

Look for a warm next couple of days with highs in the 70s. Showers are possible, but it won’t be a washout. Some areas get skipped while others see heavy rainfall.





Showers are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Chances are only 30-40%. Some get soaked while others stay dry.





Friday is the day where we’ll have the greatest chance of showers and storms. A cold front pushes in from the west during the day increase our chance of strong storms. With highs in the 70s, there will be enough instability around to bring heavy downpours to us. We could see another inch of rain just on Friday.



Friday’s Outlook