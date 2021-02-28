Warm and muggy Sunday morning, heavy rain and storms arrive Sunday night

A warm and muggy air mass has settled into North Alabama, and this “false spring” will continue into Sunday before another cold front sweeps through the region.

The breeze will begin to pick up around sunrise Monday morning, as temperatures warm from the low 60s into the mid 70s through Sunday afternoon.

Cloudy conditions will prevail through the first half of Sunday, and while a few light rain showers are possible, the majority of North Alabama will remain rain-free through the mid-afternoon.

By sundown, a line of storms producing heavy rain will precede a cold front Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of a **MARGINAL** threat for severe storms, but the threat is very isolated and brief and limited to damaging wind gusts. However, heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely.

Flash flooding is possible in the Shoals/Northwest Alabama since this area will be hit with the heavy rain for the longest amount of time. As much as 3″-4″ of rainfall is possible west of I-65, which is an area that already logged 1.5″ to 2″ of rainfall this week.

Showers continue through Monday afternoon, with scattered showers lingering into Tuesday. Rain chances finally take a dip by mid-week before another round of showers moves through next weekend.