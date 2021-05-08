Warm and humid Mother’s Day, strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening

If you are planning on treating Mom to a special occasion this Sunday, it would be best to plan on a special Brunch or early afternoon dinner since strong to severe storms are possible Sunday evening.

Warm and humid, mainly dry morning hours

Sunday morning will start off warm and humid as southerly winds pull warm and humid air back into North Alabama and South Tennessee.

Sunrise temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s, which is 10 degrees warmer compared to the morning before.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy, but clouds will thicken getting closer to mid day. A few isolated showers are possible between 12pm and 3pm, but the more robust storms will arrive after 4pm.

Strong to severe storm timeframe

Our main timeframe for any impactful storms would start about 4 PM in the Shoals, and continue as late as 9 or 10 PM further east. We do think as storms move east, they will lose strength, meaning once storms move into Northeast Alabama, they probably won’t have the same punch they had across the Shoals.

The Storm Prediction Center as outlined a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms in North Alabama. This means that while the majority of the storms will be below severe limits, there is a possibility that a few storms may feature wind gusts as high as 58+ mph. Frequent lightning and flash flooding are also possible with the stronger storms Sunday evening.

This is another situation where a few of these storms could be on the gusty side. While we don’t expect the kind of problems we had on Thursday, there could be a few storms that produce some gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.