Warm and humid, monitoring Eta and a frontal boundary for rainfall

Cloud cover and a southeasterly breeze will help keep temperatures from dropping to drastically overnight, and Sunday morning will start off warm and muggy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Increasing sunshine on Sunday afternoon will encourage a gradual warm up to the upper 70s, and a few cities may even reach 80 degrees before sundown!

Rain remains out of the picture for North Alabama and South Tennessee for the rest of the weekend, but chances increase heading into Veterans Day. A cold front is expected to move through the region, and Eta is expected to crawl closer to the Gulf Coast through midweek.

Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta moved back into the Caribbean Ocean, and it will move through Cuba soon.

You can keep up with the latest forecast track for Eta using the interactive map below.

Eta will be in the Gulf of Mexico early next week. It’s future is uncertain, though. Should it move toward the northern Gulf Coast as a weak storm or depression, it can do one of two things:

If it stays to the east: shut down the chance of substantial rainfall for North Alabama and Tennessee (we’re talking less than a quarter inch here)

If it is more to the west: enhance the chance of some very heavy rainfall over Alabama and Tennessee from Thursday to Saturday of next week.

Longer-range modeling points to the first scenario: little to no significant rain around here through the end of next week.





Veterans Day cold front may bring the best chance of rain

Dry Novembers are somewhat unusual. We’ve only had a hand full of years with less than a quarter-inch of rain within the first two weeks of the month, and 2020 is one of them as our last heavy rainfall event occurred before Halloween.

This week, a cold front advancing through the Mississippi River Valley may have enough of a tropical connection to bring a decent chance of rain to the region. Rainfall is not a 100% guarantee for all cities in the Tennessee Valley, however, this is the “best opportunity” in nearly two weeks.





Cool — but not cold — behind the front

The cold front will be “cold” in name only!

Sure, it will bring a 5 degree cool down via a dry north wind, but afternoon highs will still run about 5 degrees warmer than average after the front passes.

Long-term outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show that abnormally warm air will stick around through the next few weeks.



