Waiting On Fall-Like Temperatures: It’s Going Be A Bit Longer To Cool Off

It’s September and many are itching for fall-like temperatures. Many are shopping for fall decor. We have to wait a bit longer for cooler air. We’ve had some nice mornings as of late including a low of 57° Sunday morning. We don’t have any cool afternoons over the next seven days. Here is a look at the September calendar.

Checking out the extended temperature outlook taking us through September 24. Cooler air is just west of us with the hottest air way out west. We are still a little bit above average. The normals for that day are 82°/60°. Expect highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s on average through next week. We’ll see what happens after that.

Hottest Out West – Coolest In the Middle!

It will cool off by October with scattered frost by then.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT