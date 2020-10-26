Zeta’s Impacts on North Alabama Depend On Track

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to organize and intensify this morning southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula. As of 10 am, it had sustained winds of 70 mph and a minimum central pressure of 992 millibars, just shy of hurricane strength.

Additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Yucatan Peninsula tonight into tomorrow morning, likely as a Hurricane. The storm will continue to move northeast through the Gulf towards the Northern Gulf Coast by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as either a hurricane or a strong tropical storm. You can keep up with the latest track of Zeta with our interactive map below:

Once the storm makes landfall, it continues northeast through Mississippi and Alabama. The exact track of the storm will dictate what kind of impacts we get here.

Western Track Means Bigger Impacts In N AL

Eastern Track Means Fewer Impacts In N AL

A track further west would mean heavier rain across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee that could lead to flash flooding. It would also mean higher wind gusts and a better chance at some outer bands producing strong storms and perhaps even tornadoes. A track further to the east would put us on the more tame side of Zeta, although we’d probably still see some rain and breezy winds.

We’ve got higher rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Zeta move through, but these numbers may have to be adjusted as we fine tune Zeta’s track. Keep in mind, our rain chances are predicated on a tropical storm that’s not even in the Gulf yet, so you may see some changes to our forecast over the next couple of days.

– Alex Puckett

