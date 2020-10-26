Zeta Strengthens Into A Hurricane and Prompts Tropical Storm Watch For Alabama Gulf Coast

Zeta was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane in a special advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Zeta now has more symmetric strong convection (thunderstorms) around the center of the storm, and has shown some fairly quick strengthening today. Winds have increased fairly quickly, and pressure is dropping pretty fast too. Zeta moves across the Yucatan Peninsula tonight into tomorrow morning, re-emerging into the Gulf of Mexico as a strong tropical storm or hurricane.

After Zeta enters the Gulf, it moves north-northeast towards the Central Gulf Coast. Alabama’s Gulf Coast will feel impacts from this storm. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Mobile and Baldwin counties, and that may end up being upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning tomorrow or Wednesday as Zeta approaches from the south.

While this won’t be as impactful as Sally was for Alabama’s coast, this could cause some issues. Closer to home, some uncertainty in Zeta’s track means we still have a few potential scenarios for how Zeta could impact us.

– Alex Puckett

