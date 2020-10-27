Zeta Prompts Tropical Storm Warning for Alabama Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for Alabama’s Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta. Storm Surge of 3-5 feet is possible along Alabama’s Beaches and into Mobile Bay.

As Zeta moves inland, there could be some significant impacts in North Alabama as well. Heavy rains and gusty winds are likely. This could lead to some flash flooding and sporadic wind damage and power outages. In addition, outer bands from Zeta could produce strong storms and perhaps even tornadoes.

We think based on the forecast track for Zeta, the biggest impacts will be east of I-65, but you should continue to monitor the forecast closely over the next couple of days.

Keep up with Zeta’s track using the interactive map below:

Live Alert 19 can give you a heads up when the weather takes a turn for the worst, and having a NOAA Weather Radio with fresh batteries can ensure you receive warnings even if you lose power. You should have a way to get weather information all day Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning.

– Alex Puckett

